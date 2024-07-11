Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $210.66. The stock had a trading volume of 609,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,818. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.