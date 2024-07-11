Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Sells $293,191.96 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SIG opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after acquiring an additional 181,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

