Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAXI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF ( NASDAQ:MAXI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

