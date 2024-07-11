Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAXI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

