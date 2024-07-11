SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.95

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 45509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 384,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,577,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,727,526 shares in the company, valued at $257,049,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,578,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,354 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,740,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after acquiring an additional 608,996 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

