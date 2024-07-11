Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $109.95. 1,977,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

