SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.55 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.550 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SGH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 665,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

