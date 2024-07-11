SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.55 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.550 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SGH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. 744,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,748. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 480,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

