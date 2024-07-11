SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 535.3% in June

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 535.3% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 75,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. SMC has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $31.42.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

