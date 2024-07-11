SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 4.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 21,579,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 46,660,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Barclays cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 152,309 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9,958.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

