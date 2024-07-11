SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $7.53 million and $146,830.47 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001366 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

