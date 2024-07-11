Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHOB remained flat at $18.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

