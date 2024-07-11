Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,742. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

