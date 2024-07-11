Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $32.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUV. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $27.64 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

