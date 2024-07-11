SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 709,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 584,497 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RPG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

