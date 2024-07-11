SPC Financial Inc. Has $17.77 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $65.44. 6,084,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

