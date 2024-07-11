SPC Financial Inc. Has $674,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. 2,952,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

