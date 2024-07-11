SPC Financial Inc. Sells 2,665 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,670. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

