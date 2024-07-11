SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 879,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

