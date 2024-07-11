SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.09

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 431239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

