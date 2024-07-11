SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.55

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.55 and last traded at $88.44, with a volume of 118357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

