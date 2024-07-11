SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.69

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.69 and last traded at $59.69, with a volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $779.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.