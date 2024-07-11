SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of SWTX opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 580,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 416,942 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,892 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

