STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 170.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 1,614,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STAG

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.