StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $407,968.35

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,157.14 or 0.05564935 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 0% against the dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $113.02 million and approximately $407,968.35 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,799 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,799.549522. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,163.04138944 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $425,100.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

