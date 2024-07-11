Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in June

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

SCBFY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,206. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

