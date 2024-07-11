Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in June

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
SCBFY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,206. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
