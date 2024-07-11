Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.21

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 105102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $627.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 83.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $38,215,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

