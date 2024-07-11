Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 0.6%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $72.91. Approximately 2,997,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,307,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,042,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 35.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $203,034,000 after buying an additional 584,979 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

