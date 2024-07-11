State Street (NYSE:STT) Earns Underperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $73.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

