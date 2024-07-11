StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

StealthGas Stock Up 0.7 %

GASS stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

StealthGas Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.