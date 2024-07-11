Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRCL

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.