Stifel Canada Lowers DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) to Hold

Stifel Canada lowered shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday.

DRI Healthcare Trust ( TSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$56.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.13 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

In other news, insider DRI Capital Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.95 per share, with a total value of C$896,250.00.

