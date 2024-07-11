Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target to C$2.20

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Montage Gold stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,817. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.10.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

