Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $3.80

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $2.80 to $3.80 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.45.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.33 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $529.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

