Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 10.9%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 913,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,812,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 9.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

