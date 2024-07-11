Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 371,677 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 228,616 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 426,000.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 181,792,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,865,094. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

