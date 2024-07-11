StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

