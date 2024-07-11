StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 31.57% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

