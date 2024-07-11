Stratis Price Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $45,093.37 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.27 or 0.05414391 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

