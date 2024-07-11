Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $93,369,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $681,257,000 after purchasing an additional 200,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.32.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

