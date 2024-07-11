Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.96. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 2,771,444 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Up 11.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,761. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 51,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 233.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.