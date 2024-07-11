swisspartners Advisors Ltd Trims Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises about 1.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.68. 544,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.28. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

