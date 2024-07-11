Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 264,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,363,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.79 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $70,019.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,792. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 342,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $12,219,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

