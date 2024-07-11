Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 46.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 301,604 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 758,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

