Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.59

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.59 and last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 158433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

