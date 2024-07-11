T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $182.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average is $165.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $27,326,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,946,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,845,890,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,849,587 shares of company stock valued at $983,194,872 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.