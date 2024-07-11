Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TISCY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Taisei has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.85.
Taisei Company Profile
