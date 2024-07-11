Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TISCY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Taisei has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

