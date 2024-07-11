Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $148.83 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.