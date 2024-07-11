Tango Therapeutics’ (TNGX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNGX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $986.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.83. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $982,183.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.