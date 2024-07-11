Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 176000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Tarku Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.
Tarku Resources Company Profile
Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.
