Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

